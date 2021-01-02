COX, JAMES EARL 01/02/2021

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160

INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags