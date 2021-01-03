JOYNER, CHARLES AVERY 01/02/2021
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 175
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EST Sunday was 14.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.7 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding adjacent to the river. Some farmland flooded across Pitt County. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EST Sunday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
JOYNER, CHARLES AVERY 01/02/2021
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 175
MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET