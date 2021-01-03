WHITEHURST, ROY ALLEN 01/02/2021

Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 200

INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags