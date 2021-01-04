SEGURA, DANIEL ANDRES 01/03/2021

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 160

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags