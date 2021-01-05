PRICE, JAMAL RASHAD 01/04/2021

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 265

FTA- ASSUALT AND BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags