YARBROUGH, JACKSON CLYDE 01/06/2021

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 165

BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags