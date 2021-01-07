ROSS, MATTHEW EZEKIEL 01/06/2021

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 135

FELONY B&E-PV - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY B&E-PV - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags