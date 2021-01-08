HOLLOWAY, QUANTEZ DACHE 01/07/2021
Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 110
PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Snow may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: January 8, 2021 @ 6:49 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 11:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EST Friday was 15.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding adjacent to the river. Some farmland flooded across Pitt County. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until late Monday night. * At 11:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EST Friday was 15.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 12.5 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
