JOHNSON, MARQUES DION 01/08/2021

Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 220

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

