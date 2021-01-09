PENLEY, CARRIE AMANDA 01/08/2021

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 122

PROBATION VIOLATION - LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags