BOSTON, QU"MEL NIGEL 01/10/2021

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags