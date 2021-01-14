SMITH, JADA BREEZE 01/13/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180
FTA- POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SMITH, JADA BREEZE 01/13/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180
FTA- POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET