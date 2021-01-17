ARTIS, ADAYAN LOUISE 01/16/2021

Age: 39 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 182

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags