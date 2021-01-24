MOORE, CHANTEL TATYANA DOLORES 01/22/2021
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 180
LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET