GRIZZARD, BOBBY RAY 01/24/2021
Age: 49 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 160
POST RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: January 25, 2021 @ 7:56 pm
