PAGE, MICHAEL LEE 01/29/2021

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 175

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags