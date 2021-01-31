STYLES, TRAESHON MAURICE 01/30/2021

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 200

FTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5015.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags