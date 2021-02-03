STREETER, AUBREY EDSEL 02/02/2021

Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 606 Weight: 235

SEXUAL BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ABUSE DISBLE ELDER WITH INJ - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT INDIV W/ DISABILITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags