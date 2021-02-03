Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Wednesday was 14.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding adjacent to the river. Some farmland flooded across Pitt County. &&