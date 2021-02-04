OXENDINE, VICTORIA LYNN 02/03/2021

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 135

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags