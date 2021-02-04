HARPER, MANUEL 02/03/2021

Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 175

FELONY HIT/RUN ACCIDENT-FAIL REMAIN PERSONAL INJURY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags