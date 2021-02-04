FLOYD, ADGRIKIST LEE 02/03/2021

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 250

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: USC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-DEL/SELL SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags