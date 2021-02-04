FREEMAN, DIAMOND CRYSTAL 02/03/2021

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 110

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags