JOHNSON-MAYO, KAYLA NICOLE 02/03/2021

Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 125

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

