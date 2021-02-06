DICKENS, MALIK JAEQUAN 02/04/2021

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 135

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET