HARRIS, TYGIER EUGENE 02/04/2021

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160

FTA - SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET