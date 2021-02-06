THOMAS, KATHERINE LYNN 02/05/2021

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 210

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET