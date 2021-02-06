GARCIA VELEZ, ROBERTO CARLOS 02/05/2021

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160

CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET