EDMONDS, TONY ELROY 02/05/2021

Age: 54 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 180

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

