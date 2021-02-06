WILLIAMS, SHAMEL PEARLIE 02/06/2021

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 235

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS W/INT/S/D COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags