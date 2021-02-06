PEELE, ISIAH JAVON 02/06/2021

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 240

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags