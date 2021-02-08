POOLE, TREVOR SCOTT 02/06/2021

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 185

DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DISSEMINATE OBSCENE MATERIAL TO MINOR UNDER 16 - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET