TITLEY, DAVON MICHAEL 02/06/2021

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 130

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12 - Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET