SALAAM, AISHAH CALITAH 02/06/2021

Age: 55 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 160

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA SHOW CAUSE 250.00 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET