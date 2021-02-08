KORNEGAY, JOSHUA JEREMIAH 02/07/2021

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET