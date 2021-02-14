ROBERSON, FREDDIE JUNIOR 02/13/2021
Age: 66 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 178
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 14, 2021 @ 8:29 pm
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * From Monday afternoon until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 17.4 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * From Monday morning until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to 13.9 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
ROBERSON, FREDDIE JUNIOR 02/13/2021
Age: 66 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 178
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET