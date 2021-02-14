Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.