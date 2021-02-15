Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * From this morning until further notice. * At 10:00 AM EST Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EST Monday was 13.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.5 feet early Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding adjacent to the river. Some farmland flooded across Pitt County. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville. &&