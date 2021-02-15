SLADE, MALACHI REGINALD 02/14/2021

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 160

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMON LAW ROBBERY/PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags