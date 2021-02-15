BROWN, JADEN MARKELL 02/14/2021

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 132

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags