UNDERWOOD, WILLIAM FRIPP 02/15/2021

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 145

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags