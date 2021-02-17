KING, AUSTIN LEVON 02/16/2021

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 140

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags