HUDGINS, JARELL MICHAEL CRAIG 02/16/2021

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 190

FTA SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-HARASSING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags