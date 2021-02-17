...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued
a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of eastern North Carolina,
including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow,
Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern
Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt,
Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington, and West Carteret.
* From Thursday morning through Friday evening
* Prolonged period of steady rainfall will occur from Thursday
morning through Friday evening. Saturated ground and elevated
river levels will result in runoff and poor drainage of water.
Numerous area rivers are already in flood stage and are
forecasted to continue rising as a result of an additional 2 to
3 inches of rain.
* Flooding of area rivers and streams. Ponding on roadways with
localized road closures possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&