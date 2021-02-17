HUDGINS, MARLANA ANNE 02/16/2021

Age: 21 Sex: F Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 165

FTA-CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-HARASSING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags