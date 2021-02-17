STEPP, FREEMAN TODD 02/16/2021

Age: 53 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 212

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO REPORT ACCIDENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags