DANIELS, TE`SHAWN MALIK 02/16/2021

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 125

PWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags