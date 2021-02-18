HUNNELL, SYDNEY KAYE 02/16/2021
Age: 22 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 140
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Thursday was 16.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Monday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Secondary roads adjacent to the river are flooded. The river inundates portions of Pitt-Greenville Airport. Water reaches a few homes near the river. Most of River Drive and the end of Warren Street, in Greenville, is impassable, with several houses surrounded by water. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek At Grifton affecting Pitt and Lenoir Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek At Grifton. * Until further notice. * At 7:25 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to reach minor flood stage tonight or Friday with water level rises continuing into the weekend. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water approaches homes in Tick Bite, and also along Water Street in Grifton. Portions of Tick Bite Road, Creekshore Drive, and Lenoir Street are covered by floodwaters. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River at Rock Springs affecting Pitt County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River at Rock Springs. * Until further notice. * At 8:20 PM EST Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to reach minor flood stage tonight or Friday with water level rises continuing into the weekend. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the river. Water floods several holes at Ironwood Golf and Country Club. Water inundates the public boat launch area off of HWY 222. Water may cover portions of Old River Road and HWY 33 near Conetoe Creek. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Thursday was 15.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson County. &&
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret. * Through Friday evening. * Prolonged period of steady rainfall will occur tonight through Friday evening, with an additional 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall expected. Saturated ground will result in efficient runoff and flooding issues can be anticipated for low lying areas near creeks and streams, which are already running backfull. Additionally, numerous area mainstem rivers are already in flood stage and are forecasted to continue rising. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&
