HUNNELL, SYNDEY KAYE 02/16/2021
Age: 22 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 140
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 15.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.6 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Secondary roads adjacent to the river are flooded. The river inundates portions of Pitt-Greenville Airport. Water reaches a few homes near the river. Most of River Drive and the end of Warren Street, in Greenville, is impassable, with several houses surrounded by water. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday was 14.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Water threatens properties on Loop Road north of Hookerton. In northwest Greene County, water surrounds several homes, and HWY 58 is likely impassable heading into Wilson County. &&
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington, and West Carteret. * From Thursday morning through Friday evening * Prolonged period of steady rainfall will occur from Thursday morning through Friday evening. Saturated ground and elevated river levels will result in runoff and poor drainage of water. Numerous area rivers are already in flood stage and are forecasted to continue rising as a result of an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain. * Flooding of area rivers and streams. Ponding on roadways with localized road closures possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
HUNNELL, SYNDEY KAYE 02/16/2021
Age: 22 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 140
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET