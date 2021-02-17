Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 15.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.6 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Secondary roads adjacent to the river are flooded. The river inundates portions of Pitt-Greenville Airport. Water reaches a few homes near the river. Most of River Drive and the end of Warren Street, in Greenville, is impassable, with several houses surrounded by water. &&