DANIELS, JASMINE RAY`CHELLE 02/17/2021

Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 200

FTA-CANC/REV/SUSP CERT/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET