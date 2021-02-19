...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following
areas, Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, and Pitt.
* Through this afternoon.
* Periods of rain will continue into the afternoon, with an
additional 1/2 to 1 inch of rainfall expected. Saturated ground
will result in efficient runoff and flooding issues can be
anticipated for low lying areas near creeks and streams, which
are already running backfull. Additionally, numerous area
mainstem rivers are already in flood stage and are forecasted to
continue rising.
* Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers could become
inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of
roadways and road closures possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&